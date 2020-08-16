Massmart appoints Sandile Lukhule as company secretary

Retail group Massmart has announced the appointed of Sandile Lukhule as company secretary with effect from October.

Massmart owns local brands such as Game, Makro and Builder’s Warehouse.

The consumer goods company in a statement said the appointment of Lukhele followed an extensive search of a suitable candidate and that the group believes he has the requisite knowledge and experience to fulfil the role.

“Sandile has more than 22 years of legal experience in corporate and commercial law, banking and finance, and advisory in mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt restructuring transactions, lending and structured transactions, B-BBEE and equity equivalent transactions,” Massmart said.

“In addition to the role of Group Company Secretary, Sandile will also assume the role of: Senior Vice President, Massmart General Counsel and he will serve as a member of Massmart’s Executive Committee with effect from 1 October 2020.”

Author



Kabelo Khumalo