Massmart to cut 1800 jobs at Game

By Somaya Stockenstroom

Retail giant Massmart today announced it might lay off nearly 2000 workers at its Game stores across the country.

Massmart, which also owns Makro, in a statement, said it has completed an assessment of opportunities to improve our South African Game store efficiencies.

“Consequent to this project, Massmart advises shareholders that the group has commenced, with respect to its Game stores in South Africa, a consultation process in terms of section 189 and section 189A of the Labour Relations Act 66 of 1995, as amended (“the LRA”); with organised labour and other relevant stakeholders,” Massmart said.  

“This process may potentially affect 1 800 employees in our Game stores in South Africa. Shareholders will be advised of the outcome of the consultation process.”

Massmart becomes the latest company to announce plans to retrench workers in a depressed economy.  The company earlier this year closed down its DionWired stores across the country.

