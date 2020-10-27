E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Business

Mboweni walks fiscal tightrope

By Kabelo Khumalo

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will walk the tightest fiscal tightrope tomorrow when he delivers the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) with sources close to the process indicating that the National Treasury is struggling to fill a R400-billion shortfall.

“It has been a hard slog for the Treasury to put a fiscally responsible budget together. COVID-19 has only exacerbated what was already a dire situation. Tax revenues have tanked and the minister is having sleepless nights trying to come up with a budget that will be welcomed by the markets,” a source in the National Treasury said.

Jeff Schultz, senior economist at BNP Paribas South Africa, said tax revenue will remain a challenge going into next year.


“Outside of wages, the MTBPS should outline where other expenditure cuts will come from in provincial and local government transfers. A concept of zero-based budgeting was floated in June and in July the NT said it is ‘open’ to a debt ceiling. We expect it to keep speaking the same language,” Schultz said.

South Africa is facing many fiscal headwinds – with the economy having not grown more than 2% since 2013. The International Monetary Fund expects a record 8% contraction in South Africa in 2020.

The big question for investors is what kind of growth rate is possible from 2022 onwards when the pandemic is hopefully something of the past and some level of normality has returned.

Izak Odendaal, investment strategist at Old Mutual Wealth, said It has become a national pastime of sorts to write South Africa off.

“Although the political and policy changes underfoot will not address all or even most of our problems, they can address enough of them to change the country’s direction. We may never be a Singapore or South Korea, but we won’t end up a failed state either,” he said.

“A virtual cycle of rising business confidence, investment and job creation is possible under the right conditions. This is not a forecast but a scenario and investors should consider all possible scenarios and diversify accordingly.”

Author


Similar stories

News

Life sentence for a man who killed his girlfriend’s nephew

Police management has welcomed the hefty sentence handed down by the Mpumalanga Division of the High Court on Monday to a man who brutally...
Read more
News

ANC MP amongst those arrested in R124m dubious Mpumalanga land deal

A senior government official is among 11 suspects expected to appear in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court in connection with dubious land deals amounting to...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal