Meet the owners of Stoned Vodka, a unique African-manufactured drink

Johannesburg – While the Russians enjoy a shot of vodka to warm themselves up in the cold climate, South Africans too enjoy turning up the temperature by consuming large amounts of the drink.

This was an opportunity that entrepreneurs – Lucky Vickerman, Siyabonga Sithole, and Kgau Theledi – could not miss.

They established a unique African-manufactured vodka called Stoned.

The trio owns a distillery in Eswatini, where their alcohol products are produced and manufactured, and after production, the products are stored in one of their compounds in Midrand.

Vickerman, who is the brain behind this exclusive brand, said that they produced their very first bottle in 2018.

It doesn’t only end with the Vodka as the trio produces rum and dry gin through their company, TomorrowJuice.

They ventured into their 100% black-owned business in 2017, as they wanted to fit well in the industry and to be pioneers, especially in the skill that is rarely found in black society.

The 39-year-old Vickerman said they are determined to go against all odds, as they have a dream of ensuring their products hit the shelves nationwide.

Currently, the Stoned vodka is sold online and is available in various restaurants in Johannesburg.

Vickerman said the four-times distilled vodka was sold at top restaurants such as Maboneng Rooftop, Cock & Bull Pub in Hartbeespoort, Sips and Lonely Hearts both in Melville.

The firm has now set its sights on having its products on the shelves of big retailers, with whom they are negotiating.

