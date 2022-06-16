Metropolitan and Uber offer youth free trips for interviews

As part of its We’re Here for You(th) campaign, Metropolitan and Uber have teamed up for Youth Month to help remove one of the biggest employment obstacles: the expense of looking for a job.

Chief marketing officer at Metropolitan Tlalane Ntuli said at times, even after landing a job interview, young people miss opportunities because they cannot adequately prepare or get to the interview.

“This collaboration gives youth candidates the ability to commute to and from job interviews for the month of June and July – for free [job interview proof is required to validate Uber voucher].

“We believe that investing in our youth equates to investing in the future of the country, because when we support young people to become tomorrow’s employers, the whole community is uplifted,” said Ntuli.

Metropolitan will also be dressing and preparing them with clothing vouchers and interview tips.

“Metropolitan’s commitment to youth extends beyond this Uber collaboration. The Metropolitan Collective Shapers is an initiative launched in 2021 aimed at equipping young people aged between 18 and 35 with the skills required to build sustainable and successful careers in industries that are most relevant in their areas.

“The first iteration of the Metropolitan Collective Shapers went live in Polokwane where 20 young people were taken through an intensive nine-week skills upliftment programme, and of which four of them received a cash investment into their existing farming operations.

“At Metropolitan, our passion for uplifting the youth to subsequently uplift their communities is exactly why we’re also involved in initiatives like this, which allows young people to use their creative and cognitive skills to earn an income and become entrepreneurs who establish their own businesses,” added Ntuli.

Youth employment head at Momentum Metropolitan Nkosinathi Mahlangu added that the role of the youth in activating economic activities within communities is instrumental.

