Metropolitan web series to reduce financial anxiety

Financial services company Metropolitan has launched a financial literacy campaign, which includes a three-episode content series that airs on its website and social media platforms.

The #WeStart2022 Stronger campaign aims to equip consumers with the knowledge and tools to better manage their financial matters and reduce the anxiety associated with money so that they can level up their financial game and start the year stronger.

The debut episode focuses on premium deductions. Episode 2 is called Claim your power! and talks about claims and the claims process, understanding how it works, and empowering through knowledge, even during emotional events like funerals.

Episode 3, titled Even better together, is about sum assured amounts.

The series offers intense financial literacy in terms of insurance and explains how it can help alleviate financial burdens and stress.

Tlalane Ntuli from Metropolitan said the information is shared in a way that is not intimidating to consumers but is rather relatable, welcoming and features people who also understand the struggle and want to have a better 2022.

“There is no shame in admitting that you don’t know enough about finances or admitting you have misunderstood finances in the past. We want to show that it can be fixed. Knowing how to manage your money better will translate to a more confident mindset where you worry less and make better choices – as the saying goes: when we know better, we do better,” Ntuli said.

Because finances aren’t talked about openly, people often suffer in silence surrounded by the fear of being judged.

The series will feature real customers who talk about their lived experiences while getting nuggets of wisdom. It is hosted by TV personality Nomsa Buthelezi-Shezi, who gets the guests to tackle the topics while enjoying a meal prepared by TV host and chef Lentswe Bhengu.

