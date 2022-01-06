Minimum wage set to increase

Johannesburg- The Department of Employment of Labour has called for comment on a new minimum wage target for South Africa in 2022.

The minimum wage is set to increase by inflation plus one percentage point this year.

Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi introduced the most recent minimum wage adjustment for South Africa in March 2021, taking the current total to R21.69 for each ordinary hour worked.

All commissioners also recommended that the minimum wage for domestic workers be equalised to the national minimum wage in 2022, in line with a decision taken in 2021.

While the final totals would still need to be confirmed by labour minister Thulas Nxesi, this would take the minimum wage closer to R23/hour and see domestic workers earn a minimum wage of more than R20/hour for the first time.

For the first time, this includes domestic workers.

Full-time domestic workers are to earn not less than R4000,61 per month and this excludes weekends.

