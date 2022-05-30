Mokgohloa on the path to civil success

Born and raised in Bodibe village outside Mahikeng in the North West, Nomsa Mokgohloa is slowly making her name in a competitive construction industry through her civil and construction company, Nomsa Nteteng Construction.

The 38-year-old businesswoman established her Centurion, Tshwane-based company in 2011. It specialises in construction, civil, electrical and mechanical works providing services for the government and private sector.

After having undertaken numerous civil and building projects, her company was issued with grade 6CE PE and 6GB PE. The Register of Contractors has nine grading levels. Nine is the highest. There are no qualifying criteria for grade 1, however, contractors need to meet financial and track record criteria for grades 2 to 9.

As a director and business developer, Mokgohloa said she has experienced hardships in building her business. “I had to work hard. Through dedication and resilience I pushed for the business to grow.

It was not easy to access opportunities but I had to think outside the box by sourcing business that had nothing to do with tenders.”

The other challenge was the lack of funding for the business.

“I used to face difficulties raising funds to buy the material and for dealing with operational expenses. Construction is a risky business that needs proper observation and perseverance if you want to succeed.

“Most of my projects were funded from my pocket with the assistance from my family,” said Mokgohloa.

The business has created employment for at least 10 families and also gives other small companies sub-contracted projects.

Mokgohloa said she feels great about her progress in the tough, male-dominated industry. “I feel grateful to contribute to the lives of others through employment creation.

“It is also beautiful to witness that at my age I am able to help other people to put food on the table while we strive to succeed in the business. I always try to empower other women by partnering with them through sub-contracts.”

Before she embarked on a career in the soil and mortar business, Mokgohloa worked in the telecommunications industry, but she was frustrated by the lack of recognition, and decided to start her own business.

“We work hard to help other people to make money, but we are not getting a recognition for our efforts, and this taught me to go out there and do things for myself. People should know their worth and put focus towards building their dreams, and that is what keeps me motivated. I am a go-getter who believes in changing the status quo and build my own success,” she said.

Mokgohloa is completing an engineering qualification and has obtained a two-year scholarship with the National Home Builders Registration Council in collaboration with Gibs for the construction empowerment programme.

