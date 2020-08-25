Business

Morathi quits Nedbank after a decade as CFO

By Kabelo Khumalo

Banking group Nedbank said today that its chief financial officer (CFO) Raisibe Morathi has resigned from the role.

Her last day in office will be the end of September but will remain with the group until the end of October to assist with the handover process.

Morathi has been the lender’s CFO since September 2009. Nedbank in a statement said it had accepted Morathi’s resignation with “regret.”


Morathi will be succeeded by the bank’s group executive: balance sheet management, Mike Davis.

Nedbank’s CEO, Mike Brown, said: ‘It has been a privilege to work alongside Raisibe and whilst we are disappointed that she has decided to pursue new opportunities outside of the Group,we thank her for her valued contribution to Nedbank over the past decade…I am thankful that in the current environment we were able to make an immediate appointment into this important position and am confident Mike Davis will seamlessly step into the role.’

Morathi thanked the board of Nedbank for the opportunity granted to her over the last decade.

“It is in thatcontext that this is a moment of mixed emotions, sad to leave all my friends  and colleagues at Nedbank whilst also looking forward to opening a new chapter in my career. I remain a true Nedbank loyalist whose connection as a client of 26 years will  continue well beyond this period and I congratulate Mike Davis and wish him well in the role, with full confidence that he will do well,” Morathi said.

 

 

Author


Similar stories

Education

High court rules in favour of child a with special needs.

The Free State departments of education, health and social development were left with an egg on the face after the high court ordered them...
Read more
Breaking News

Vodacom poaches Nedbank’s CFO

Network carrier Vodacom said today it had appointed Raisibe Morathi as its chief financial officer (CFO). Morathi is currently Nedbank's CFO - the bank has...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal