Morathi quits Nedbank after a decade as CFO

Banking group Nedbank said today that its chief financial officer (CFO) Raisibe Morathi has resigned from the role.

Her last day in office will be the end of September but will remain with the group until the end of October to assist with the handover process.

Morathi has been the lender’s CFO since September 2009. Nedbank in a statement said it had accepted Morathi’s resignation with “regret.”

Morathi will be succeeded by the bank’s group executive: balance sheet management, Mike Davis.

Nedbank’s CEO, Mike Brown, said: ‘It has been a privilege to work alongside Raisibe and whilst we are disappointed that she has decided to pursue new opportunities outside of the Group,we thank her for her valued contribution to Nedbank over the past decade…I am thankful that in the current environment we were able to make an immediate appointment into this important position and am confident Mike Davis will seamlessly step into the role.’

Morathi thanked the board of Nedbank for the opportunity granted to her over the last decade.

“It is in thatcontext that this is a moment of mixed emotions, sad to leave all my friends and colleagues at Nedbank whilst also looking forward to opening a new chapter in my career. I remain a true Nedbank loyalist whose connection as a client of 26 years will continue well beyond this period and I congratulate Mike Davis and wish him well in the role, with full confidence that he will do well,” Morathi said.

Author



Kabelo Khumalo