More woes for motorists as fuel price shoots up again

The majority of South African motorists will again have to deal with pressure at the pumps after the Department of Energy and Mineral Resources announced on Monday that the price of petrol will increase by R2.37 (93 octane) and R2.57 (95 octane) a litre, respectively from Tuesday midnight.

Those who use diesel will fork out R2.31 more for a litre of 0.05% sulphur and an added R2.30 for a litre of 0.005% sulphur.

And as the winter chill continues to bite amid the rolling blackouts countrywide, poor households that depend on paraffin to cook and to stay warm will pay an extra R1.66 per litre, while the LPGas retail price has been raised by R2.18/kg.

“Due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has affected fuel prices globally, the temporary reduction in the general fuel levy of 75 cents per litre announced by the minister of finance [Enoch Godongwana] in consultation with the mineral resources minister [Gwede Mantashe] will be implemented in the price structures of petrol and diesel during this period until the August 3 2022,” the department said.

The government cut the petrol levy by R1.50 in April in an effort to relieve the economic stress of surging fuel prices, but announced on Monday that this will be cut to 75c in July.

