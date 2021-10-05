Motseeng’s chicken is finger-licking moja

Johannesburg – Ambition drove a youngster from Taung in the North West to start a fast-food chicken container outlet, bringing his unique and tasty meat to the people.

Letlhogonolo Motseeng, who is also a popular rapper known as Tloks Lepara in the music industry, is the founder of Moja Chicken, which he started in Molapo, Soweto, in 2019.

His flame-grilled chicken business turned two years on Tuesday and Motseeng is not backing down as his zest pushes him to do even more.

He said that while growing up, his late grandmother used to rear chickens and it was his responsibility to feed them every day, and his love for being in the poultry business started then.

“Before I got into the business of selling chicken, I used to sell sweets when I was 11 years old with the aim of helping my grandmother to put food on the table at home. In the later years, I started selling grilled chicken feet and gizzards outside shebeens and taverns, and this is where I came up with the idea of Moja Chicken,” he said.

Motseeng said he quit his job in 2019 to focus on his newly found passion of selling his “moja” chicken, which when loosely translated means “good” chicken.

“As passionate as I was to start a chicken business, I conducted research about the chicken industry, and I realised that South Africans are one the biggest chicken consumers in the world. Based on understanding how our people love their chicken, I saw an opportunity to unlock my potential and I got down to business.

“Though it was not an easy ride to success, I had to work hard with my team to make sure that we bring a unique flavoured chicken to our customers with my own distinct signature sauce,” he said.

Moja Chicken has created employment for 40 people and Motseeng said that there were four chicken outlets in Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and his hometown of Taung.

Motseeng also said that three more outlets would be opening before next month.

