Mpumalanga tourism boss Vilakazi suspended over R12m tender

The Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency (MTPA) is once again in turmoil as its CEO, Mduduzi Vilakazi, finds himself at the centre of a fierce battle against board directors and “unseen forces” he claims seek to oust him.

This latest development follows the board’s decision to place Vilakazi on precautionary suspension pending an investigation into alleged misconduct involving a R12-million tender.

The contract, awarded to Siphelele General Trading, was meant for renovations at the GEOTRAILS Viewpoints in the Makhonjwa Mountains outside Barberton.

When asked for details about Vilakazi’s suspension, the MTPA sent out a terse statement to the media.

Acting CEO appointed while investigation continue

“The board of directors of the Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency has placed the CEO of the entity Mr. Mduduzi Vilakazi on precautionary suspension pending an investigation into alleged misconduct,” said MTPA spokesperson Simphiwe Shungube.

“The board has in the meantime appointed Mr Justus Mohlala as acting CEO of the entity until the investigation is concluded.”

However, Sunday World has independently verified that the suspension is related to allegations of corruption and tender irregularities surrounding the Makhonjwa contract.

When contacted for his side of the story, Vilakazi did not hold back.

“There have been efforts to find fault with me,” he said. “[Some] officials are eying the position, and a few board of directors hellbent on pushing me out.”

Vilakazi is convinced that the tender in question was only being weaponised against him for ulterior motives.

He believes these corruption allegations are part of a broader scheme orchestrated by those with vested interests in the agency’s lucrative contracts.

Suspended CEO calls this effort to undermine his leadership

“The wild allegations raised by an interested stakeholder in managing Barberton Makhonjwa Mountain World Heritage Site should have been viewed differently.

“However, it was seen as a tool to be used to tarnish my name and boot me out of the entity,” he said. “I am, however, confident that the investigation will come out with nothing. My innocence will be confirmed once again.”

Vilakazi is known for his relentless efforts to clean up the agency and enforce financial prudence. He has faced resistance since his appointment in October 2020. His rigorous reforms have led to three successive clean audits. They also exposed deep-seated corruption and maladministration within the agency.

The suspended CEO expressed his frustration and determination to fight back. He has vowed to fight against what he describes as a concerted effort to undermine his leadership.

“The 2022 matter has not subsided. However, we continued to do our work in following the law and in prudent financial management,” Vilakazi stated.

The current conflict echoes a similar situation in 2022 when Vilakazi was literally locked out of his office.

Back then, workers at the agency went on strike over unjustified salary increments. The protest escalated into demands for Vilakazi’s removal.

The strike ended when senior managers, who were part of an alleged plot to oust him, pulled back.

Accused by managers of canceling irregular contracts

These managers accused Vilakazi of making life difficult for those accustomed to benefiting from irregular contracts and tenders.

Vilakazi’s appointment brought a stringent audit action plan. This resulted in the first clean audit for the MTPA in 15 years.

His background as an internal auditor and financial expert saw him exposing many wrongdoings. These included material misstatements and financial irregularities. They included R14-million in irregular expenditure and over R700,000 in fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

These revelations highlighted non-compliance with the Public Finance Management Act and procurement rules.

“We just registered our third successive clean audit. The auditor general is the only empowered body to audit financial and performance information in the public sector,” Vilakazi said.

“There is a political game playing out that cannot be ignored. All of these are done to ensure total control of the entity for personal aggrandisement. Rather than service to the people.”

