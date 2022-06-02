MTN former CEO Godfrey Motsa joins Telesure

Godfrey Motsa has been appointed as the Non-Life Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Telesure Investment Holdings (TIH) for brands including Auto & General Insurance, 1st for Women Insurance, Dialdirect Insurance and Budget Insurance.

Motsa served as CEO at MTN South Africa from 2017 to 2021. He has also worked with the Vodacom Group and Coca Cola.

TIH’s Group CEO, Tom Creamer, said: “We have spent significant time looking for a Non-Life CEO with extremely strong credentials, and I am delighted that we have been able to attract a candidate of Godfrey’s calibre.”

Creamer stated that Motsa has the energy, passion and entrepreneurial spirit that is synonymous with TIH, and his curiosity for digital innovation, coupled with his drive and determination, will no doubt be a great addition to their strong leadership team.

Motsa, who has over 25 years of blue chip TechCo and consumer business experience in South Africa and Africa, is excited to venture into the insurance world.

“Pushing innovation and tech for this industry and its adjacencies presents an attractive and challenging opportunity for me. I am excited to join this highly regarded and entrepreneurial organisation that has massive potential for further growth,” said Motsa.

