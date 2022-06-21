MTN targets 25% of 5G connectivity across SA by year-end

MTN is ramping up the rollout of its 5G coverage which promises to bring fast, seamless and cutting-edge network for South Africans.

MTN, one of South Africa’s telecoms giants, has over 1 000 active 5G sites across the country and hopes to have at least 25% of the population covered by the end of 2022.

Charles Molapisi, MTN South Africa CEO, said the company wants to have the 5G connectivity across almost every part of the country. “Our aim is to bring the benefits of the 4th Industrial Revolution to more people in an efficient and cost-efficient way,” said Molapisi.

“This means expanding our 5G coverage every day, with a strong focus on investment in main metros, peri-urban areas and larger townships.”

MTN already has 555 5G sites in Gauteng, which will increase to 575 when Rustenburg and Brits in the North West come online shortly. It said the expansion will continue and that the total 5G coverage is expected to reach 179 areas in the Western Cape by the end of the year.

The telecoms giant also revealed that more sites are being planned for Bloemfontein in the Free State.

