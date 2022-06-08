National Treasury appoints Momoniat as acting Director General

The Minister of Finance, Mr Enoch Godongwana, announced the appointment of Ismail Momoniat as the acting Director-General(DG) of the National Treasury from Wednesday.

Momoniat takes over following Dondo Mogajane’s departure.

The Ministry said Momoniat brings a wealth of experience to the position, having served the National Treasury with dedication for 27 years, 22 years of which were instrumental in the leadership of the organisation as a Deputy-General.

“I am confident that Mr Momoniat will keep a steady hand on the organisation, steering

the department to meet our strategic agenda while ensuring continuity and stability,” said Godongwana.

He said Momoniat’s focus at the National Treasury has been on formulating and designing the policy and legislative framework for the fiscal and financial governance and accountability system for the public sector, the intergovernmental fiscal framework, and the tax and financial regulatory system.

“I as the Minister, the National Treasury team, and the broader financial family,

welcome Mr Momoniat in this new acting role and assure him of our support and

cooperation,” added the Minister.

