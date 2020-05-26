New finance boss for Mondi

Paper and packaging group Mondi today announced that Mike Powell has been appointed as the company’s chief financial officer (CFO) and executive director.

The company said the effective date of

Powell’s appointment will be announced in due course.

Powell is currently the CFO at Ferguson and replaces Andrew King who was appointed as Mondi’s CEO last month.

King said Powell’s appointment follows a thorough recruitment process involving internal and external candidates.

“We are delighted that Mike will be joining the Mondi team. He has significant financial and

strategic experience having been chief financial officer and an executive director of a number of large international listed companies, most recently Ferguson plc,” King said.

Powell said:” I am excited to be joining Mondi as CFO and look forward to working with Andrew, the Board and Mondi colleagues to continue to develop and grow the business, delivering Mondi’s strategy and helping to ensure its long-term sustainable future.”

Kabelo Khumalo