Business

New finance boss for Mondi

By Nokuthula Zwane
Paper and packaging group Mondi today announced that Mike Powell has been appointed as the company’s chief financial officer (CFO) and executive director.

The company said the effective date of
Powell’s appointment will be announced in due course.

Powell is currently the CFO at Ferguson and replaces Andrew King who was appointed as Mondi’s CEO last month.

King said Powell’s appointment follows a thorough recruitment process involving internal and external candidates.

“We are delighted that Mike will be joining the Mondi team. He has significant financial and
strategic experience having been chief financial officer and an executive director of a number of large international listed companies, most recently Ferguson plc,” King said.

Powell said:” I am excited to be joining Mondi as CFO and look forward to working with Andrew, the Board and Mondi colleagues to continue to develop and grow the business, delivering Mondi’s strategy and helping to ensure its long-term sustainable future.”

Author


Similar stories

Business

Task team calls for procurement revamp

The construction COVID-19 rapid response task team has urged the government to overhaul its procurement processes to aid the development of the industry, including...
Read more
Business

Transnet internal audit goes in-house

Black-owned firms to lose out on lucrative work Black-owned accounting firms SekelaXabiso and Entsika will soon have to do without the lucrative Transnet internal audit...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.