NCI takes construction opportunities to Soweto residents

The National Construction Incubator (NCI) is opening up construction opportunities to Soweto residents and the opening of its branch in Dobsonville is part of government’s township revitalisation programme.

The new branch will create job opportunities for qualifying candidates and impart skills on historically disadvantaged individuals including youth, women and individuals with disabilities.

Established in 2006, the NCI is a public benefit organisation mandated to develop and mentor emerging construction companies in South Africa.

“The NCI’s mandate is to provide innovative, structured and progressive support to construction SMMEs [small, medium and micro enterprises] and built environment professionals, as well as the construction products manufacturers through infusion of business, technical and technology programmes that lead to sustainable enterprises, job and wealth creation to boost the economy,” said Patt Chalwa, CEO of the NCI.

SMMEs are invited to respond to a call for applications in the following categories:

SMME contractor development – CIDB Grades 1-5

The programme is targeting CIDB-registered contractors with a grading designation 1 to 2 (pre-incubation programme) and 3 to 5 (mainstream), for emerging contractors. The programme aims to develop the targeted contractors through mentorship, training, office infrastructure and support to become sustainable contracting entities.

Green and construction products’ manufacturers within the built environment (renewable energy etc.)

To be considered for this programme, manufacturers must have a registered company and business plan or profile on green product manufacturing businesses with company compliance documents.

To be considered for this programme, manufacturers must have a registered company and business plan or profile on green product manufacturing businesses with company compliance documents.

Professionals in built environment

Professionals in the built environment need to possess a formal qualification within the built environment and the motivation to participate in the mentorship programme. This programme seeks to assist built environment graduates with access to business development and technical support to build their respective or newly established businesses.

Training offerings

The NCI will also be running a training programme for 12 months starting in September at its new Dobsonville branch.

Incubatees/ SMME opportunities

The goal of this initiative is to assist built environment graduates and businesses with access to business development and technical support to build their respective or newly established businesses. A SAQA qualification in line with NQF Level 4 qualification and approved by the Construction CETA will be awarded to the incubates/SMMEs once they have completed the training programmes.

