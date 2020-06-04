Nike and Adidas ranked most admired brands in Africa

American sports apparel and footwear giant, Nike has claimed the top spot as Africa’s most admired brand for the third year in a row.

This was revealed by Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands survey 2020. The survey found that of the top 100 most loved brands in Africa, only 13 were African brands.

Nike’s rival Adidas takes the second spot and South Korean electronics group Samsung takes the third spot. Offshore brands such as Puma, Gucci, Apple, Coca Cola, Airtel and Tecno round off the top 10 most admired brands on the continent

South African telecommunications giant MTN was ranked number seven on the list – the highest amongst the few African brands who made the list, with Dangote Group, owned by Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote coming in at number 25.

MTN counts Nigeria, the most populous country on the continent, as its biggest market with more than 55 million subscribers in the West Africa country.

Other African brands that make it to the list is Ethiopian apparel brand, Anbesaa and Nigeria’s telecoms provider Glo.

South Africa’s pay-TV giant DSTV also made it to the list, as did Shoprite, Tiger Brands and Clover.

The study was conducted among a representative sample of respondents 18 years and older, in 27 countries which collectively represent 50% of the continent, covering all economic regions.

The 2020 survey was conducted between February and April 2020 and yielded over 15,000 brand mentions and over 2,000 unique brands.

Thebe Ikalafeng, founder and chairman of Brand Africa and Brand Leadership, said African brands had regressed since the survey was first done a decade ago.

“It’s concerning that in the 10 years since the triumphant FIFA World Cup in South Africa which globally highlighted the promise and capability of Africa, and despite the vibrant entrepreneurial environment, Africa is not creating more competitive brands to meet the needs of its growing consumer market,” said Ikalafeng.

“African brands have an important role in helping to build the image, competitiveness and transforming the continent’s promise into a real change.”

Author



Kabelo Khumalo