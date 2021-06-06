NLC plugs loose gaps in an attempt to nip intimidation and bullying in the bud

Johannesburg – Threats and bullying are a norm in many work environments. It is for this reason that the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) is tackling this challenge head-on in an attempt to bring stability and protect its employees against all forms of ill-discipline.

It has been proven that senior managers in many corporations and government department tend to bully junior staff members, taking advantage of their positions.

The NLC has, therefore, through its policies focused on enforcing equality in the workplace to protect employees against abuse and discrimination.

Well-known YouTuber and geologist Lebo Molax spoke about how some vulnerable employees are being abused based on their sexuality.

“Bullying and intimidation is bad and these practices should be condemned. We are different people and I [always] stand my ground and will say that if you know what you stand for, nobody will take advantage of you,” said Molax.

Lynn Andries, the CEO at Symbiota Leadership Institute, said when staff subscribed to the values of the organisation, unity in the workplace can be easily achieved.

“When employees start showing the signs of disapproval and aggression, it is a sign of bullying and it is critically disturbing for having such a difficult situation at the workplace,” said Andries. “Some managers abuse their powers, as they are not subscribing to the values of the organisation. Distraction and passive aggression create problems in the workplace, and the lack of communication also causes challenges when trying to create a great work environment.”

Advocate Nompumelelo Nene, the Acting Executive Legal Manager of the NLC, pointed out that personal growth in the workplace could be achieved through engagement and understanding of different personalities.

“It is typical that a person who holds a position of power automatically abuses that power,” said Nene. “As a manager, you are always held in higher standard, but in order to get support from your subordinates, you need to show great leadership and support your juniors as they execute their duties.

“In that sense, we will root out the elements of bullying and discrimination among us.” NLC Acting Head of Human Capital Management Shalom Pila said there is also upward bullying that badly affects managers.

“The challenge is that managers do not report bullying to the human capital because they think it is only reserved for subordinates,” said Pila. “Subordinates also have the power of information and delivering work, and such power can be withheld to frustrate the manager. Subordinates can be hostile and gang up against their manager.

“Something needs to be done on both ends because bullying affects managers and their subordinates. Both the oppressed and oppressor need deliverance. Those who bully others are sick, but they are not aware and they need a remedy of some sort. “As a line manager, you need to identify anything that is not supposed to be happening and act swiftly to correct such behaviour through intervention.”

