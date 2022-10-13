No end on the horizon for weeklong wage strike at Transnet

There is no end in sight for the weeklong strike at Transnet after labour unions rejected the company’s revised offer of 5% pay increase.

The integrated freight transport company tabled a three-year wage increase offer which entails:

A 4.5% across the board (ATB) increase in the current year, which will be implemented from October 1 2022

A 5.3% ATB increase in 2023/24

A 5.3% ATB increase in 2024/25

A 4.5% increase in medical aid allowance in 2022/23, which will be adjusted in line with the ATB increase in the subsequent two years

The back-pay will be paid in two tranches – three months’ back-pay on November 15 2022, and three months’ back-pay on January 16 2023

However, the workers are not buying into the new offer, instead they threatened to intensify their industrial action, insisting that they will only settle for a double-digit offer.

In a statement on Thursday, Transnet said the company is aware of inflationary pressures that employees face, stating that the 5% pay hike offer is a balancing act because it has to be mindful of the affordability and sustainability of wage increases.

“This follows two days of wage talks facilitated by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration. Whilst the parties have not settled on this offer, engagements are ongoing,” said Transnet.

“The company remains committed to concluding the wage negotiations speedily and amicably in the interest of employees, the company and the economy.”

Meanwhile, the United National Transport Union (UNTU), one of the unions representing Transnet workers, said the employer is not treating its demands seriously.

“Transnet has again juggled the numbers to make the offer look different. Quite frankly, it actually looks worse at face value,” said UNTU.

“UNTU remains committed to representing our members’ interest, needs and again we assure our members that UNTU will not agree to any salary increase offer tabled by Transnet that has not been presented to the members for mandating purposes.

“At the same time, we remain open to the negotiation and facilitation process, and we eagerly await a salary increase that is aligned with the increased cost of living and economic challenges that our members are faced with everyday.”

The other union involved in the strike is the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union, which confirmed on Wednesday that it will reconsider the strike only when the company has tabled a double-digit wage offer.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author