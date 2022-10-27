No shortage of fuel in the country, says energy department

There is no shortage of liquid fuel in the country, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy said on Wednesday after the Liquid Fuel Wholesale Association (LFWA) warned of possible fuel supply shortages.

“The supply chain of the petroleum sector in South Africa is resilient even as the disruptive geopolitical war in eastern Europe rages on. The department engages the industry on a weekly basis on supply issues and will seek clarity from the LFWA on its comments,” the department said.

It added that the government has invested in fuel imports for years, which contributes to fuel supply security.

“Over a number of years, the government deliberately enabled investment in fuel import terminals when the reliability of existing petroleum refineries was in question.

“These import terminals provided the back-up to existing refineries and this has proven to have been a correct strategy as refineries close. The import terminals throughout the country’s ports are able to ensure the security of the fuel supply.”

The department said major investments have also been made by both Mozambique and Namibia, which further strengthen the region’s fuel supply position.

