Nomzamo foundation awards’ nominations close on August 17

By Mbalenhle Zuma
The nominations for the Nomzamo Lighthouse Foundation awards close on August 17, media personality Nomzamo Mbatha said this week.

The awards ceremony, planned for later in the year, will honour phenomenal women in business who want to be empowered. In collaboration with the Hollywood Foundation, the awards will also celebrate women in all spheres of life.

Mbatha said the aim is to empower and seed women-owned businesses that show economic and community-driven impact. The initiative will also assist women to amplify their businesses.

Women have always been placed at a disadvantage in the entrepreneurial sector. Though there have been efforts to uplift them, the private sector still has not made significant financial pledges to rectify the situation.

 

