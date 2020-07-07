Nonkululeko Dlamini quits the board of Kumba Iron Ore

New chief financial officer (CFO) of Transnet, Nonkululeko Dlamini, has quit as a non-executive director of Africa’s largest iron-ore producer, Kumba Iron Ore.

Kumba said in a statement that Dlamini was appointed to the board as a shareholder representative of the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) on 1 November 2016.

Kumba’s chairperson, Mandla Gantsho, said: “I sincerely thank Nonkululeko for her invaluable contribution to the Board, she will be missed. On behalf of Kumba, I wish Nonkululeko the very best going forward.”

Dlamini has been the CFO of the IDC since September 2015 until her appointment as Transnet’s CFO earlier this month. Prior to joining the IDC, she was with Eskom where she spent 14 years in various executive positions. She has also had a stint as acting CFO of Eskom. Dlamini last year bagged the public sector CFO of the year.

Kabelo Khumalo