Online fashion brand Asteios makes waves

Having started off her business by selling handbags and shoes from the boot of her car in 2013, Nomagugu Mahlangu (37) has marked her place in the fashion and design industry.

She used the money she made ascapital for what she was passionate about, which is fashion. The Joburg-born and bred businesswoman owns an online clothing store called Asteios.

Asteios means urbane, refined, elegant, witty, handsome and fair.

“The name simply defines the feelings we would like a person who wears our garments to have. They should feel relevant and elegant, that fairness on them. That’s what motivates us to deliver quality as opposed to quantity,” said Mahlangu.

With no background or qualification in the fashion field, but filled with love for clothing, she has seen her business grow.

The designer told Sunday World that she grew up a curious child, and would wear her mom’s clothes and shoes and pretend to be a famous person. That would get her into trouble at times, she admits.

“Then, I admired Mam Yvonne Chaka Chaka. I loved her style, voice and just how gorgeous she looked. Lady Diana also inspired me in how she dressed and carried herself. As I grew up, the desire to always look good grew in me, and I had challenges to get the perfect fit as I was petite and I just loved wearing unique clothes that stood out, yet were reserved,” she said.

Mahlangu works with a seamstress who makes the garments according to her designs.

She said that she experienced financial problems at the beginning of her business journey.

Mahlangu used her salary from her eight-to-five job to stock up on bags to sell to raise capital to make her dream come true.

“My family gave me tremendous support; they were willing to give me loans in order to keep my business afloat. It has been a bumpy ride but I learnt and grew from the obstacles I faced along the way.

“Breaking through the competitive market, especially on social media –going against giants that have been in the fashion business –has been a huge challenge but I overcame that by always bringing in new trends and unique styles to capture a new market and break new ground.”

With several scams on the online platforms, getting people to trust Asteios was a challenge but because their work speaks for itself, it managed to lure many customers.

Asteios advertises on its social media platforms.

“We get most of our clients through referrals and via social media. We render valuable services to our clients, that’s why our clients refer us to their friends and relatives, and this helps grow our clientele.”

Mahlangu also said that having to dress prominent people in the country had made a huge impact on her business, as they now even get clients in all the regions and places where they did not advertise.

Mahlangu works with a small team. They have an administrator who manages their social media pages, two local designers and one person who manages suppliers.

“I was motivated by our African culture and many other stylish icons around me. My inspiration comes from seeing the potential of Africa utilised, for nations to see that what they see now in the fashion industry is just the tip of the iceberg,” she added.

