Online shopping tips to keep your purchases safe

Online shoppers may be cautious, but can still be duped by countless sites that look legit.

Many new scams surface each day, especially during high shopping seasons. It is quite easy to fall prone to these cybercrimes, as some scammers have paid keen attention to detail. This experience can prove to be devastating for victims who lose their hard-earned cash in the process.

Lianne Williams from Vuma, South Africa’s leading fibre connectivity provider, has packaged a few tips for South Africans to be aware and awake of any potential online scams when rounding up their festive or back to school shopping.

How to spot an online shopping scam this festive season:

It is very important to be aware of who you trust when doing online shopping.

Spotting an online scam is like spotting fake sneakers. From far everything looks legit but if you look closely, you’ll see the signs.

“For example, if the website doesn’t start with ‘HTTPS’, then it’s best to avoid it. The ‘S’ in ‘HTTPS’ stands for secure and using a site without security is opening yourself up to a world of risk,” advises Lianne Williams of Vuma.

Williams said that just like your favourite musician, scammers have a greatest hits playlist. These are their most common tricks to watch out for:

Dodgy Discount Gift Cards: Everyone likes a bargain and thieves will try to take advantage of that. If you find a promotion for a gift card deal and they start asking you too many questions, especially about your banking details or ID, then cut your losses and run.

Phishing: This isn’t the one you see people doing when you go to the coast. Criminals will often use real-looking e-mail or text messages with links in them to lure you into downloading malware (programs designed to mess up your device or gain unauthorised access to it). Don’t fall for it. Your bank will never send you any e-mail or other communication asking you to update or provide confidential information about you or your account.

Fake E-Commerce Sites: Just like that guy who broke your auntie’s heart in ’07, these scammers usually appear to be the real deal, rip you off, then disappear in a flash. Often, thieves either publish competitions or create entire websites that look like your favourite e-retailer’s website and acquire your details when you pay. To make sure you are safe, search the URL here, triple check the refunds policy, look out for any spelling errors and check the site’s reviews. Don’t click on any weird ads or “article links” and bookmark your favourite sites so that you can get there quickly.

Do prioritise the following:

Use proper passwords. Having different variations of “password123” is not going to fool anyone. You need a strong password that has numbers, upper and lower case letters and characters.

You also need to change your passwords regularly. Keeping up with that can be difficult, which is why browsers will often help you create strong passwords. You can also use authenticator apps that will regularly help you randomly change your login details so that you stay one step ahead of the scammers.

Williams said: “For South Africans who experience the benefits of unlimited connectivity, a new world of exciting, limitless shopping opportunities are at your fingertips. Like anything in life, you need to take a few safety precautions when you are shopping online. Once you do, you’ll have access to the best, legitimate, deals in the world.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author