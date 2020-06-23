Business

Outstanding consumer debt in SA surges to R1.5 trillion – Experian SA

By Somaya Stockenstroom

 

Data from Experian South Africa shows that the negative impact of COVID-19 has seen more consumers defaulting on their debt, with consumer debt now sitting at a staggering R1.5 trillion.

Experian’s Consumer Default Index (CDI) for the first quarter of the year increased to 4.94%, from 4.11% in the same time last year, amounting to R1.5 trillion in outstanding consumer debt.

The company said the primary driver of the significant increase in the CDI, was the rise in first-time defaults, across secured lending products, with the Home loans index increasing from 1.68% to 2.32% and the Vehicle loans index from 3.88% to 4.34%.

“The continued impact of a worsening general economic environment in South Africa along with the early impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the Consumer Default Index reaching its highest level over the past five years at a composite level. Additional macro forces such as increasing unemployment and the lack of economic growth have had a significant impact on consumer’s ability to repay debt,” said Jaco van Jaarsveldt, Chief Decision Analytics Officer at Experian Africa.

“It is evident from the latest CDI results that segments of the South African credit active population that were previously less impacted by the distressed economic environment, are no longer immune to financial struggles. The COVID-19 pandemic with the knock-on impact of various industries been locked down seems to have impacted consumers across all financial statuses,” he added.

Author


Similar stories

Covid-19

Limpopo Department of transport closes due to positive coronavirus case

  The Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety was shut down yesterday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The employees have since been...
Read more
Breaking News

204 learners test positive for COVID-19 at an Eastern Cape School

  The reopening of schools continues to face major headwinds after 204 learners and hostel assistants tested positive for COVID-19 at Makaula Senior Secondary School...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal