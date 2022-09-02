Petrol prices set to drop next Wednesday

Motorists can breathe a sigh of relief as fuel prices are expected to drop from Wednesday next week.

Fuel prices are regulated and updated every first Wednesday of the month as they rely on the rand-dollar exchange rate and oil prices.

The drop in price comes after the rapid increases that took place in June and July this year following the war between Russia and Ukraine.

According to the information released by the Central Energy Fund, the price of 95 unleaded petrol is expected to fall by around R2.35, 93 petrol will drop by R2.18 per litre, while Diesel will be taken down by 77c to 87c per litre.

Illuminating paraffin will also drop by 82c per litre.

The Automobile Association (AA) said the price for 95 fuel in Gauteng will drop from its current R25.42 per litre to R23.07 per litre.

“Although we are expecting fuel to be cheaper in September, we remain concerned about the overall high prices which impact on all consumers. The price hikes in June and July will continue to impact the economy, and on the financial situation of all South Africans. A sustainable solution to mitigating rising fuel costs is still necessary and, until that solution is found, citizens will be at the mercy of fuel price hikes,” said the AA.

For more business news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author