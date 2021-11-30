VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Business

Petrol prices show no mercy to South Africans

By Coceka Magubeni
Petrol price is set to hike in November

Johannesburg- South Africans have yet again found themselves in a difficult situation as the price of petrol continues to skyrocket.

According to reports, the prices are expected to rise in the beginning of December.

With the pandemic and people losing their jobs, most South Africans believe that this economy does not favour their survival as petrol prices affect everything including, food and clothes.

The numbers released by Department of Mineral Resources and Energy show that, Petrol, Diesel and paraffin are all going up.

Petrol (both 93 and 95 ULP & LRP) will be priced at 81 cents for a litre, while Diesel (0.05% sulphur) will be 72 cents a litre and Diesel (0.005% sulphur) will be 74 cents  litre.

Tweeps had a lot to say about the price increase, take a look at what some of them had to say below: 

 

