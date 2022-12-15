Pick n Pay still on track to be most accessible clothing brand

Pick n Pay Clothing on Wednesday opened its 300th stand-alone store as it continues to work on its goal to be the most accessible clothing brand through location and price.

General manager at Pick n Pay Clothing, Hazel Pillay, said: “Our refined value proposition appeals to an array of customers in South Africa, and the new diversified range is already seeing us grow market share across all divisions.

“Our consistent, everyday proposition has become relatable to all customer segments. With more stores, we are becoming even more accessible.”

The food retailer’s clothing business has reported impressive growth based on transforming from largely a womenswear fashion business to a more diversified range, including baby, children and menswear.

Pillay added that the group’s focus on trendy products through collaborations with top local designers has contributed to the aspiration and fashionability of its ladieswear.

“Overall, customers are now experiencing better ranging and more relevant on-trend products, at everyday prices, which has increased our brand’s sentiment in the market,” Pillay said.

Pick n Pay currently sources more than 40% of its range locally and remains focused on growing this, which has helped to largely mitigate the impact of global supply challenges the industry has experienced over the past three years.

Pillay said the retailer is impressed with the growth of its online participation, which has seen exponential year-on-year sales growth since it launched two years ago.

“New ranges are particularly popular and are shopped almost immediately. Encouragingly, we are also seeing an increase in orders from outside the main city hubs. The online store’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals were, in particular, very successful this year.”

