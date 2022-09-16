Possible fuel price decrease in October on the cards

A potential drop in fuel price is on the cards, according to the Central Energy Fund (CEF).

The prices at the pumps have been rapidly rising since the start of the year, taking a huge toll on consumers, as fuel prices directly impact on food prices.

The recent CEF data show that the decrease will be the biggest since May, indicating that the price of 93 unleaded petrol is expected fall by R1.36 a litre while the 95 unleaded petrol may plummet by about R1.45 a litre.

However, the price of diesel is likely to climb from 66c to 74c a litre due to demand for truck deliveries.

Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly said there will be a greater positive effect on freight logistics if the price of diesel drops, noting that the majority of road freight logistics is conducted using vehicles that operate on diesel.

Kelly took a jab at the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition for its 5.9% annual tyre levy increase in July.

“By adding the anti-dumping levy, tyre prices will now increase by a whooping 44.7% in a single year. This is untenable for any transport operation, whether moving freight or passengers, and will see increases inevitably being passed on to consumers.

“The association appeals to the department to reconsider this decision and proposes that, once there is sufficient sustainable capacity in the country, the possible introduction of an anti-dumping levy is then considered to protect the local tyre manufacturing industry that actually produces enough tyres to meet local demand.”

Someone just said they’re not affected by fuel prices cause they don’t own a car😭😭😭 how do some of you reason honestly 😭😭 — Bobo🍷🌹 (@Wambui_Ngacha) September 15, 2022

