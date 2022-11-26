Quiet quitting not a solution to your challenges at work

The corporate world is filled with people who are not ready to quit jobs but rather quit the idea of putting in the extra effort or going beyond the call of duty, known as quiet quitting.

Human resource experts believe that since the Covid-19 pandemic, 50% of employees have deliberately become “quiet quitters”, as they look for alternative jobs or a work-life balance.

Reasons for quiet quitting, they believe, are burnout from being overworked, re-evaluating work and personal boundaries, prioritizing mental health and lousy management.

CEO of G&G Advocacy Michael Gullan said quiet quitting is not illegal in South Africa, as the law requires that employees always act in the best interests of the employer.

Gullan highlighted the unemployment statistics in South Africa.

“A reported 34% of adults are out of work, and 64% of young people looking for work. It has never been more important that those lucky enough to be employed do whatever they can to keep and excel at their jobs,” he said.

“Organisations that provide incentives [not necessarily financial] for employees to go the extra mile will see a change in attitude and performance. What’s more, the ongoing development of leaders is crucial to keep them informed of company and industry developments, improve communications, and reduce disengagement and burnout, so that everyone can win in the dynamic world of work.”

Here are some recommendations for quiet quitters

• Engage with your employers if you’re experiencing mental health or personal challenges.

• Clarify expectations about your behaviour, attitude, and responsibilities. Know what’s expected so you can deliver.

• Look for opportunities to learn and grow. Most organisations provide training (online or in-person). Take up the challenge and have a growth mindset.

• Be constructive and communicate your concerns, so your colleagues and managers can address them. If they don’t know, they can’t assist.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author