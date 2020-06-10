Business

R2.5 billion payday for MultiChoice shareholders

By Nokuthula Zwane
Video entertainment company, MultiChoice Group (MCG) committed to invest in more local content after the group reported financial robust results for the year ended March 2020.

MCG reported a trading profit of R8 billion in the year under review. The solid financial performance saw the group declare a maiden dividend of R2.5 billion to its shareholders.

MCG unbundled from Naspers and listed in the JSE last year.

The company’s revenue went up 3% to R51.4 billion and included R42.8 billion in subscription revenue which increased 4% year-in-year.

MCG also saw a growth subscriber base to 19.5 million households, split between 8.4 million households in South Africa and a further 11.1 million households in the rest of the continent.

Calvo Mawela, CEO, said the company’s healthy balance sheet positions the group well to weather the uncertainties in the markets it operates in and that the company plans to further increase its investment in local content.

“We remain well-positioned with a sought-after product offering, significant scale, a diversified footprint across the African continent and a robust business model with a low reliance on advertising revenue,” Mawela said

“Importantly, we have hedging programmes in place to offset some of the currency pressures we’re exposed to and a healthy balance sheet, which includes R9.1 billion in cash. These organisational strengths provide us with confidence that we can withstand the impending macro-challenges and demands and continue to enrich lives through our video entertainment services.”

Author


Similar stories

Business

COVID-19 drags SA’s business confidence to a 45-year low

  The RMB/BER Business Confidence Index (BCI) plunged from 18 points to just five points in the second quarter of the year as COVID-19 wreaks...
Read more
Business

Edcon business rescue practitioners set to earn R4500 an hour

  Business rescue practitioners (BRPs) of Edcon, who are the owners of retail stores including Jet and Edgars, are on course to earn R4500 an...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.