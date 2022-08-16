Ramaphosa orders SIU to swoop down on water boards as graft smoke billows

The Lepelle Northern Water (LNW) Board has pledged to cooperate with the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) after a proclamation by President Cyril Ramaphosa to probe the affairs of the entity.

Ramaphosa this week authorised the SIU to investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration in the affairs of the LNW in Limpopo and Amatola Water Board in the Eastern Cape, and to recover any financial losses suffered by the state through corruption and negligence.

LNW board chairperson Nndweleni Mphephu, who was appointed about a year ago, told Sunday World that LNW would cooperate with the SIU to ensure that there is clean governance geared to root out corruption.

According to the proclamation, the SIU probe will seek to establish whether there is any improper or unlawful conduct by board members, officials or employees of board members, employees or officials of the water boards; or officials or employees of the ministry of human settlements, water and sanitation to corruptly or unduly benefit themselves or others or are found to have been fraudulent and any related unauthorised, irregular or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by the water boards.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the law enforcement entity would look into the conduct of board members, employees or officials of the water boards as well as officials or employees of the ministries of human settlements and

water and sanitation.

This would be to establish any alleged involvement or facilitating the manipulation of the

water boards’ supply chain management processes by suppliers, service providers or any other person in collusion with, or through the intervention of the mentioned parties.

“The SIU will investigate any alleged unlawful appropriation or expenditure of public money or property, and unlawful, irregular or unapproved acquisitive act, transaction, measure or practice having a bearing on state property,” said Kganyago.

“The investigation will also probe any unlawful or improper conduct by the suppliers or service providers in question or their employees.”

