SA banks will no longer accept cheques as of next year

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB), Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA),

Payments Association of South Africa (PASA) and the Banking Association South Africa

(BASA) are jointly communicating to the public that the issuing and the acceptance/collection of cheques will cease, effective from 31 December 2020.

This decision was taken due to the numerous challenges associated with the usage of

cheques. These challenges include:

– a lengthy processing period

– fraud perpetrated through the issuing of cheques

– cheques as an expensive payment instrument

– the restricted acceptance of cheques

– declining usage

– limited education and protection for the consumer

– ageing interbank cheque processing infrastructure

– impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) outbreak

In this regard, South African banks will not accept any cheques for deposit or encashment

after 31 December 2020.

Banks are expected to extensively communicate with their clients leading up to and beyond

the discontinuation of cheques. Furthermore, to educate their clients on alternative electronic payment methods that may be used.

Affected stakeholders are therefore requested not to write/draw or accept cheques after

31 December 2020. They are encouraged to approach their banks to be offered alternative

electronic payment methods or to direct any queries they may have related to the process of termination of the usage of cheques.

