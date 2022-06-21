SA looks at taking lead in niche flight inspection industry

South Africa aims to be one of the top countries in Africa to lead in the niche industry of flight inspection that is still the preserve of the so-called world’s economic superpowers.

Speaking to Sunday World at the International Flight Inspection Symposium being hosted in Durban, Phindiwe Gwebu, executive corporate services, said although changes in the industry moved at a snail pace, there was light at the end of the channel.

“The flight inspection industry is one of those industries which is largely dominated by white males and mostly world’s superpowers. Africa has not yet advanced in the sector,” said Gwebu.

“One of our takeaways for this symposium is to ensure that South Africa becomes the leader in Africa when it comes to new technology as it relates to flight inspection, navigation and surveillance.”

The historic gathering is being held in Africa for the first time and it brings together global experts in the flight inspection sector. The delegates will deliberate on new technologies such as the introduction of drone technology as a measure to reduce exorbitant costs in the aviation industry.

The matter has dominated the discourses within aviation experts with concerns raised about its safety. The drone technology has been a key game-changer that will make the delivery of goods such as medical supplies and food seamless and cost effective.

Delegates are also expected to deliberate on the general scarcity of flight inspection units in the world, which often leads to the high number of air accidents.

The symposium ends on Thursday.

