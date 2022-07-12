E-edition
Business

SARS shuts 18 branches as wage strike intensifies countrywide

By Anelisa Sibanda
SARS employees have embarked on a national strike regarding wage increament. / Supplied

Eighteen branches of the SA Revenue Service (SARS) around the country have been shut down due to the ongoing strike over wages, the revenue service said on Tuesday.

“[We] apologise for any inconvenience caused. Due to [the] industrial action taking place across SARS [branches], we are experiencing delays in servicing our taxpayers,” SARS said in a statement.

SARS’ staff first embarked on strike in May when labour and the employer failed to settle on a wage agreement. The revenue service has proposed a 1.39% wage increase that has been rejected by the unions.

The following SARS branches and customs offices are closed due to the strike:

Gauteng

  • Edenvale
  • Benoni
  • Randfontein
  • Springs
  • Boksburg

KwaZulu-Natal

  • Richards Bay
  • Pietermaritzburg
  • Durban

Western Cape

  • Cape Town
  • Mitchells Plain
  • Paarl
  • Beaufort West

Mpumalanga

  • Mbombela

Eastern Cape

  • Mthatha
  • Uitenhage
  • East London

Northern Cape and Free State

  • Upington
  • Qachas (border post)

Limpopo

  • Sibaza
  • Giyani

