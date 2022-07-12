SARS shuts 18 branches as wage strike intensifies countrywide

Eighteen branches of the SA Revenue Service (SARS) around the country have been shut down due to the ongoing strike over wages, the revenue service said on Tuesday.
“[We] apologise for any inconvenience caused. Due to [the] industrial action taking place across SARS [branches], we are experiencing delays in servicing our taxpayers,” SARS said in a statement.
SARS’ staff first embarked on strike in May when labour and the employer failed to settle on a wage agreement. The revenue service has proposed a 1.39% wage increase that has been rejected by the unions.
The following SARS branches and customs offices are closed due to the strike:
Gauteng
- Edenvale
- Benoni
- Randfontein
- Springs
- Boksburg
KwaZulu-Natal
- Richards Bay
- Pietermaritzburg
- Durban
Western Cape
- Cape Town
- Mitchells Plain
- Paarl
- Beaufort West
Mpumalanga
- Mbombela
Eastern Cape
- Mthatha
- Uitenhage
- East London
Northern Cape and Free State
- Upington
- Qachas (border post)
Limpopo
- Sibaza
- Giyani
For more business news from Sunday World, click here.
Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here