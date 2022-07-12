SARS shuts 18 branches as wage strike intensifies countrywide

Eighteen branches of the SA Revenue Service (SARS) around the country have been shut down due to the ongoing strike over wages, the revenue service said on Tuesday.

“[We] apologise for any inconvenience caused. Due to [the] industrial action taking place across SARS [branches], we are experiencing delays in servicing our taxpayers,” SARS said in a statement.

SARS’ staff first embarked on strike in May when labour and the employer failed to settle on a wage agreement. The revenue service has proposed a 1.39% wage increase that has been rejected by the unions.

The following SARS branches and customs offices are closed due to the strike:

Gauteng

Edenvale

Benoni

Randfontein

Springs

Boksburg

KwaZulu-Natal

Richards Bay

Pietermaritzburg

Durban

Western Cape

Cape Town

Mitchells Plain

Paarl

Beaufort West

Mpumalanga

Mbombela

Eastern Cape

Mthatha

Uitenhage

East London

Northern Cape and Free State

Upington

Qachas (border post)

Limpopo

Sibaza

Giyani

