SA’s most inspiring property investors win big at awards

Johannesburg – The SA Property Investors Network (SAPIN) announced the winners of its annual Investor of the Year Awards at a glittering celebration held at the Marriott Hotel in Melrose Arch.

The annual Awards brought together investors, corporations, financiers, property professionals, and media to celebrate the movers and shakers within South Africa’s property sectors that have defied the odds to put together property deals that are uplifting suburbs, communities, and cities.

The winners scored getaway prizes by Shearwater and FastJet, cash prizes, property coaching, building and equipment vouchers, and exemption of bond initiation fees.

The overall winner of the 2021 Investor of the Year Awards, Darren Francis received a standing ovation from the audience for his inspiring property deal in the Cape Flats that is creating local employment.

Francis rebuilt and renovated a dilapidated piece of land and turned it into a multi-let property, bringing dignity and hope to the Cape Flats.

“The Investor of the Year Awards is about so much more than glitz and glamour. It’s about South African individuals who have overcome tremendous odds and empowered themselves and many others around them through innovative and daring property deals. It was incredible to celebrate the success stories of ordinary people who overcame the insurmountable to change the trajectory of their lives and uplift the areas that they’ve invested in,” said Andrew Walker, CEO of SA Property Investors Network.

There were five award categories in addition to the overall Investor of the Year award.

Here are the winners per category:

Winner, Beginner Investor: Nomakhosi Makolota

Makolota, who grew up in Soweto Pimville, developed a vacant stand with shacks into units with the help of Tuhf’s Umastandi finance. These units are rented out and are providing Nomakhosi with positive cash flow.

Makolota says she has only just begun.

She plans to buy and develop more residential properties that provide occupants with a sense of dignity.

Winner, Most Growth Investor: Teren Ramnundlall

Having invested in his first property in 2018, Ramnundlall is a full-time property investor who pitched multi-let deals in various Johannesburg locations.

He entered the awards evening to give back by sharing his story and encouraging others to believe that property investment is possible for them.

Ramnundlall says he hopes to be an inspiration to other people in the same way that his property coaches inspired and supported him. In doing so, he believes he can uplift others.

Winner, Investor for Change (property investor with the biggest social impact through their property deal/business): Darren Francis.

Francis flipped six properties within 18 months, with the intention to expand into the buy-to-let market. He says his strategy has focussed on creating jobs and sustainable living.

“After changing the lives of my family members”, he discovered that property investing was bigger than what he thought it would be. He explained that it was an opportunity to change not only his life and his family, but he managed to create jobs.

Through his investments, he hopes to help breach the gap of people looking for employment and help them provide food for their families.

Creating permanent employment has become the focus of his property investments.

“This is a victory for my dad. Although his business failed, his hard work paid off and this is something I can hang on my wall and call it my father’s award. It’s also a win for my community and many young people will see this as an opportunity to do better,” said Francis.

Winner, Innovative Investor: Ridhwaan Basa

Basa pitched a rent-to-rent Airbnb deal in Camps Bay, Cape Town, which is generating a healthy cash flow for him.

After being hospitalised for 29 days with Covid-19 in December 2020, Ridhwaan thought it might all be over.

He explained that he spent eight days in ICU but only came off of 24/7 oxygen support in the middle of March 2021.

“I almost died, but thanks to the smart strategies and automation that I put into place, my Airbnb business was able to run without me,” said Basa.

Winner, Big Leagues Investor: Mulalo Tshitema

Tshitema employed four people to assist him in running a multi-let in Auckland Park that has been in operation since 2018 with 20 fully let rooms.

He explained that his second deal comprised 94 two-bedroom apartments with 52 units complete and the remainder to be completed by the end of the year.

“I will see it as an award to thank myself for achieving my goal to inspire South Africans and help them see the possibility to start their own business and help solve unemployment in our country,” said Tshitema.

For more business news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author