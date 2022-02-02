Shoprite Group offering bursaries for the 2022/2023 academic years

Johannesburg- The Shoprite Group is offering bursaries in different fields of study.

These bursaries offer students in the fields of accounting, food sciences, and information technology an opportunity to further their studies – and then go on to work for Africa’s largest retailer.

The Group’s employees are at the forefront of one of the continent’s most technologically advanced retail organisations which pioneered various initiatives in the past year.

This environment of rapid innovation is particularly well suited to IT students who thrive in an environment where complex problem solving is the norm.

Shoprite was the first South African retailer to receive accreditation as a training officer with the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants and accounting clerks will join a small, hands-on articles programme. Students can expect to receive individual attention, have a say in their rotation plan and exposure to many different fields, including buying, logistics, or IT.

Article clerks have the option to complete up to three electives. Importantly, the Group consistently achieves a high Assessment of Professional Competence (APC) pass rate.

Students studying Food Sciences have an opportunity to work with the Shoprite and Checkers supermarket teams on fresh foods, product development and fresh produce.

The practical experience gained through these work-back agreements is invaluable in an increasingly competitive work environment.

Registered university students with a 65% aggregate or higher are encouraged to apply for the Group’s bursary programme by visiting the Bursary page.

Applications for IT, Accounting and Food Sciences bursaries are open from 1 February to 30 April 2022.

Retail Business Management, Pharmacy and Supply Chain bursary applications will open in July 2022.

