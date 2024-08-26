Successful black industrialist still faces hurdles

Mohlalefi Engineering has made history as the first black-owned original equipment manufacturer for steel safety units, revolutionising the mining sector with its cutting-edge patent technology.

The company specialises in the production of AnchorFlex products – vital components used as support structures in platinum and chrome mining operations.

Mohlalefi Engineering supplies these critical safety units to more than 14 mines, collaborating with major mining companies such as Impala Platinum, Samancor, Anglo-American, Glencore, Uraset Strata Control and SBPM, extending its services to Botswana, Zimbabwe, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Despite its success, executive director Martin Masitise acknowledges the hurdles faced by small and medium-sized enterprises in competing with established industry giants.

“Entering the market, establishing a presence and securing market share are significant challenges.

“The heartbeat of the organisation is getting work and keeping your order book healthy. Growth needs to be managed and growth is expensive.”

Masitise’s journey began in an unlikely place – his school’s Formula One competition. It was here that he discovered his profound interest in engineering, sparked by exposure to computer-aided design.

His passion for mining roof support drove him to seek support from the National Empowerment Fund, which enabled the establishment of AnchorFlex and Shortcrete products tailored for the industry.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content