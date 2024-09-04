The Hilton hotel in eThekwini to reopen after three years’ closure

The only metro in KwaZulu-Natal, eThekwini believes the reopening of the Hilton Hotel in Durban augurs well for the city’s tourism industry.

This comes after news that the tourist-loved luxury five-star hotel had decided to reopen its doors after three years of uncertainty.

“The reopening of the Hilton Hotel will significantly benefit the city’s tourism economy. This as we mark the start of tourism month celebrated annually in September to promote domestic travel,” said eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba.

Tourism, international conferences

Xaba said recent developments will add to the luxury executive accommodation inventory of the city of Durban. This includes amplifying the metro’s business case when bidding to host national and international conferences.

“Apart from enhancing the tourism experience in the city, the re-opening of the hotel will contribute immensely to job creation. The hotel will also have the added advantage of the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre (ICC). This centre is situated near the hotel.

“The convenient accessibility is also an advantage for dignitaries and high-risk security patrons,” he said.

Casualty of Covid-19

The hotel closed shop in 2021 amid the crippling financial effects of Covid-19, with many hotel employees losing jobs. It cited dwindling tourism numbers as among the reasons it had to suspend operations.

The metro, which is the heart of the provincial economy, announced last year that it contemplated expropriating the facility. It said this will happen should its owners not come forward with a concrete plan.

“They made a commitment because we were threatening to take over. The agreement was that if that thing doesn’t perform, we would expropriate,” said city manager Musa Mbhele at the time.

According to the new plan, the establishment will be opened in a phased manner.

Hilton, among other establishments in the inner city, forms part of the eThekwini metro inner city regeneration programme. The programme aims to revitalise the city of Durban.

Relocation of non-hospitality businesses away from the ICC

Former eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda explained their previous plans for the area. He said they had started a process of relocating non-hospitality sectors away from the vicinity of the ICC. This they did through the city’s rezoning process. These are mainly spares and repair businesses. Kaunda was redeployed to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

“They don’t make the ICC look good. That space must be occupied by more sophisticated economic activities. Besides the Hilton hotel, we need other hotels and restaurants around the ICC. The rezoning of the space is very critical,” Kaunda said.

