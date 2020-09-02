Thebe appoints new group financial director

Grathel Motau has been appointed as Thebe Investment Corporation’s group financial director. She will also serve as an executive director on the Thebe board.

Thebe in a statement said Motau has extensive experience in finance encompassing operations, accounting, auditing, credit, corporate finance, transaction structuring as well as private equity.

She is joining Thebe from Mmoni Advisory Services, where she served as the CEO for the past 5 years.

“We are excited to have someone of Grathel’s calibre join the Thebe leadership team. In her capacity as the Group’s Financial Director, she will play a very key and strategic role in assisting the company to achieve its long-term financial sustainability goals, ensure financial prudence and drive Thebe’s funding strategy 2025. She will strengthen an already resilient team that continues to make good strides in renewing the organisation as it navigates the pandemic impact.” says Sizwe Mncwango, Thebe’s Group Chief Executive Officer.

Kabelo Khumalo