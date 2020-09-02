Business

Thebe appoints new group financial director

By Kabelo Khumalo

Grathel Motau has been appointed as Thebe Investment Corporation’s group financial director. She will also serve as an executive director on the Thebe board.

Thebe in a statement said Motau has extensive experience in finance encompassing operations, accounting, auditing, credit, corporate finance, transaction structuring as well as private equity.

She is joining Thebe from Mmoni Advisory Services, where she served as the CEO for the past 5 years.


“We are excited to have someone of Grathel’s calibre join the Thebe leadership team. In her capacity as the Group’s Financial Director, she will play a very key and strategic role in assisting the company to achieve its long-term financial sustainability goals, ensure financial prudence and drive Thebe’s funding strategy 2025. She will strengthen an already resilient team that continues to make good strides in renewing the organisation as it navigates the pandemic impact.” says Sizwe Mncwango, Thebe’s Group Chief Executive Officer.

Author


Similar stories

News

Mentally, it’s do-or-die for Chiefs – Parker

Table toppers Kaizer Chiefs’ long serving striker Bernard Parker has opened up, disclosing the manner they are prepared to approach the two remaining make-or-break...
Read more
Breaking News

COVID-19 kills 114 more patients as recovery rate moves to 87 percent

  One Hundred and Fourteen more COVID-19  patients have succumbed to the deadly disease in the last 24 hours, increasing fatalities from 14 149 to...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal