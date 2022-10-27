Trucking, logistics industry honours young achievers

More than 40 people in the truck driving and logistics industry received applause for their hard work during the inaugural South African Freight Awards held recently at Maslow Hotel in Sandton.

The awards aim to encourage improvement in quality for emerging and qualifying enterprises and suppliers in the road freight sector.

Florence Musundwa, founder of GrowSupplierZA, said they have created a curated ecosystem platform that enables public and private stakeholders to exchange knowledge and best practices through the awards.

“Our vision is to enable small and medium enterprises in the road freight sector to build businesses that last, as well as to foster collaboration in support of empowering black entrepreneurs,” said Musundwa.

The awards had four categories – Youth Achievers Awards, Special Industry Recognition Awards, Special industry Recognition Awards: Enterprise Supplier Development Programme, and Excellent Achiever Award in Freight.

Meanwhile, Truckers Association of South Africa founder Mary Phadi was honoured for her contribution to the road freight industry.

Phadi previously worked as a director of Basadi Logistics, wrote a book titled Destined to Reign, worked as a spokesperson for Coal Transporters Forum, and served as a member of the Black Economic Empowerment Charter Council.

Excellent Youth Achiever:

Annah Ngxeketo – Founder and CEO: Mamoja Trading and Projects

Bruce Diale – Legacy 30

Lebohang Phadi – CEO: Basadi Logistics

Lentswe Tlhogo – Voice Express

Mark Makhubalo – MLM Logistics

Nkashi Mphahlele – Founder and CEO: Makwaria Holdings

Sheina Gokool – Director: Gecko Group

Tonny Modise – Inhalt Buz Solutions

