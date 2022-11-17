Uber Eats partners with Kitchen Co to grow its offerings

Uber Eats South Africa on Wednesday published the results of its 2022 Earners Survey, which revealed that 88% of delivery people use the platform as a primary source of earnings.

Following this, Uber Eats has launched Uber Eats Market in partnership with Kitchen Co. The grocery store opened its virtual doors in August in some parts of Cape Town.

The stores are now available in nine locations across Johannesburg and Cape Town, offering grocery items that would normally be found find in a commercial store, including alternative dairy products and meat.

Cikida Gcali-Mabusela, general manager for grocery and new verticals for Uber Eats sub-Saharan Africa, said the company decided to work with Smart Kitchen Co. to allow it to offer a wider selection to meet the needs of consumers.

“We also wanted to trial an initiative that would truly allow us to experiment and tap into the power of the platform to enable a better grocery shopping experience,” said Gcali-Mabusela.

“Since going live on the app, the store has become the highest-performing non-restaurant store on the app, with 149% growth month on month. User response is a testament that consumers appreciate the convenience of getting anything they need within minutes at the touch of a button.”

Gcali-Mabusela added that this quick commerce trend has seen explosive growth worldwide in recent years, and is now taking off in South Africa.

She is confident that Uber Eats is positioned to be a key driver of this growth, for the ultimate benefit of all users.

“Uber Eats is gearing itself to be a leading delivery platform through a virtual mall concept in South Africa bolstered by a continued commitment to attracting more users, so that delivery people have healthy earnings, while continuing to raise the bar on safety for all.”

