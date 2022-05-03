Ultimate personal safety companion app finally goes live

The ultimate safety app Eyerus is finally live and available for download on all major platforms.

Designed to provide users with personal safety and security services, the internationally patented automated algorithm mobile app offers a solution to the contact crime crisis that South Africa faces.

Eyerus gives the people a handle on security and quick response at their fingertips, especially for the women and members of the LGBTQI+ community, who are the most marginalised group in the country.

“With almost every South African using a smartphone, the smart thing to do was to create a mobile app designed to provide personal safety for everyone needing the freedom to live without fear in a society gripped by crime,” said founder Sibusiso Mbhele.

“We are excited to say that Eyerus is now here to help solve one of the biggest pandemics in South Africa, contact crime, which includes sexual violence, rape, assault, and gender-based violence.”

Eyerus also enables people to indicate how safe or unsafe they feel in their surroundings through the use of four safety status modes These are the green alert mode (safe and sound), amber alert mode (live audio stream), red alert mode (live video streaming), and blue alert mode (armed emergency personnel dispatched).

All evidence captured is instantly stored on a secure cloud, as well as live-streamed to a person’s guardians in real-time.

Using features like the check-in system, Eyerus will automatically detect if a person has been drugged, unconscious, or incapacitated. One does not have to do anything, Eyerus will handle the situation on their behalf.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author