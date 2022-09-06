uMhlathuze pins hopes on airport

Buoyed by being one of KwaZulu-Natal’s key economic hubs, the uMhlathuze local municipality is now pinning its hopes on the resumption of flights in the local Richards Bay Airport, saying it will boost the economy and create new tourism spinoffs for the northern KZN region.

The airport, which offers direct flights to Johannesburg, was forced to suspend operations following the outbreak of the novel Corona virus. But after two years of uncertainty, the City of uMhlathuze announced that plans were afoot to make the airport become a fully fledged business that will offer uninterrupted domestic flights and make the region an investment area of choice.

Mayor Xolani Ngwezi said the flights are expected back in full operation from the September 19 between Johannesburg and Richards Bay, with Airlink Southern Africa resuming services.

“The reinstatement of daily flights follows Richards Bay Airport’s securing necessary resources to accommodate scheduled airline services after an enforced 20-month hiatus. The commencement of flights in Richards Bay will be of positive value when it comes to growing new economic opportunities for the city, including the tourism sector. We have been working endlessly to refurbish the recently renovated airport. This will have a positive impact also in the growth of our tourism industry as well as in making business much better and easy. What we want is

convenience and seamless connection to different provinces in a short space of time,” said Ngwezi.

These developments in the region also coincide with the improvement of the uMhlathuze Sports Complex, the home of Richards Bay FC. The football outfit affectionately known as the Natal Rich Boys is the only team representing the KZN north coast in the PSL elite league, having gained automatic promotion in the 2021/22 season.

Currently it plays its home matches in Durban while the football pitch is being revamped. It is expected that by January it will be ready to host PSL matches.

Ngwezi said the airport was part of the bigger plan to give sport tourism a boost.“The resumption of flights will ensure that when Richards Bay play their home matches, the visiting teams won’t have to land at King Shaka Airport.

The news of Richards Bay airport resuming flights was also welcomed by Airlink CEO Rodger Foster.

He said Richards Bay was a vital cog to the economy of KwaZulu-Natal and the country.

“Its viability and development depends on a fully functioning and efficient transportation system, with air connectivity playing a key role in driving business and investment in the coal-terminus town and the industries it hosts,” said Foster.

Ndabezinhle Sibiya, the spokesperson for Premier Nomusa Dube, said the government had committed to plough more money into improving the airport capacity.

