Vodacom appoints Sitho Mdlalose as interim CFO

By Somaya Stockenstroom

 

Telecommunications company Vodacom said today it had appointed Sitho Mdlalose as its interim chief financial officer with the incumbent Till Streichert set to step down from the roles at the end of this month.

Vodacom, in a statement, said that Mdlalose, who is currently the executive director: finance of Vodacom South Africa, will assume the role on a temporary basis with effect from July.

“Sitho (40) has a BCompt and over 20 years finance, management and consulting experience. He was appointed to the role of executive director: finance at Vodacom South Africa in 2017 having been the CFO: Vodacom International Business since 2014,” read the statement.

“He has held a number of senior executive roles at Vodacom / Vodafone since joining the Vodafone Group in 2007 as a senior finance manager. The appointment of a permanent chief financial officer is well advanced and an announcement is expected to be made in due course,” the statement concluded.

