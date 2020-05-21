Business

WC govt warns that 110 000 construction jobs are at risk

By Somaya Stockenstroom

Master Builders’ Association Western Cape (MBAWC), has called on the government to heed the warning of the provincial government that more than 100 000 construction jobs will be lost this year if the sector is not allowed to resume business soon.

Allen Bodill, executive director of MBAWC, said the longer the industry remains dormant, the greater the financial losses will be for companies to bear.

“We have fielded innumerable desperate calls from industry workers, who have described their circumstances of real hardship, in not being able to purchase electricity or food,” Bodill said.

The Western Cape MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities has requested that the national government allow the industry to expand operations beyond public sector engineering and construction, to include commercial, industrial and private residential construction.

Maynier in his submission to Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, warned that should the request not be acceded to, more than 110 000 jobs and R14.9 billion in wages would be lost in the industry this year.

Bodill said  National and Provincial authorities should fast-track the processing and approval of infrastructure projects currently in the pipeline, as this would boost jobs, not only in the industry but throughout the wider supply chain.

“Historically, infrastructure projects have been proven to boost economic recovery and create jobs during financial crises,” Bodill said. “Just think of the New Deal in the USA after the Great Depression.”

Author


Similar stories

Business

What the record low interest rates mean for consumers

The further easing of monetary policy by the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) has presented a golden opportunity for consumers looking to snap their...
Read more
Business

Good news for consumers as Interest rates hit a new record low

The South African Reserve Bank provided further support to embattled households after the bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) trimmed the benchmark repo rate by...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.