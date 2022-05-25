Western Cape sets aside R16m for empowerment of SMMEs

The Western Cape provincial government will on Thursday open applications for the SMME Booster Fund 2022 as part of its drive to empower small businesses.

The fund, which was launched on Tuesday, will distribute R16-million to selected organisations that provide training programmes on business development support and access to markets for small, medium and micro enterprises (SMME).

Mireille Wenger, Western Cape MEC for finance and economic opportunities, said: “Managed by the Western Cape’s department of economic development and tourism, the SMME Booster Fund 2022 aims to enhance the sustainability of rural, urban, township-based, youth, people with disabilities, and women-owned SMMEs based in the province.”

The fund has allocated R59-million in funding and supported 730 SMMEs in the province since 2019, according to Wenger, who noted that her key priority is to back entrepreneurs and small businesses “who are the engines of our economy”.

“I know that it is our job to make it easier for the private sector, especially small businesses, to create jobs. I am determined to ensure that this happens,” she said.

“With targeted support programmes and by making it easier to do business in our province, we can help our entrepreneurs to be the great success we all know they can be.”

