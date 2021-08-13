You can get a 10% discount at Game if you’ve been vaccinated

Johannesburg – One of South Africa’s biggest retail stores, Game, will be giving a special 10% discount to shoppers who are vaccinated.

According to Game’s marketing president Katherine Madley, “Vax Appreciation Wednesdays” will start on 18 August, and run until 15 September. On the five Wednesday in between, anyone who produces a vaccine card and ID at a till point can claim the discount.

She further added, “It is to say thank you for the role they are playing in keeping our stores, and Mzansi safe.”

Receivers of both the first and second doses will be eligible.

