American hit comedy show star Kirstie Alley has died

Kirstie Alley, the star of the hit comedy show Cheers, has died at the age of 71, her children confirmed on Monday evening.

Alley’s children True and Lillie Parker released a statement saying she died of cancer.

They said in a statement: “We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered.

“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead.”

The siblings added how their mother’s “zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did”.

Furthermore, Alley’s children displayed gratitude and thanked the incredible doctors and nurses at the Moffit Cancer Centre. They also thanked Alley’s fans. “We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time.”

Alley’s last Instagram video was posted in September when she invited fans to request “funny or sincere” messages from her using the platform. Her Cameo page has since been taken down.

Alley rose to fame in 1987 when she starred as Rebecca Howe on the NBC’s Cheers. She earned a Golden Globe for best actress and an Emmy for outstanding lead actress for her part in the Boston-based series in 1991.

A former co-star John Travolta paid a tribute to the actress on social media. “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had. I love you Kirstie,” he wrote.

The two delivered on the 1990s comedy Look Who’s Talking.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Travolta (@johntravolta)

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author